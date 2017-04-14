10 infants in California neonatal intensive care unit test positive for antibiotic resistant superbug

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — County and hospital health officials are investigating how 10 infants tested positive for a dangerous bacteria while they were being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

The 10 infants were reported to have tested positive for the same strain of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) between August 2016 and March 2017, according to a statement sent to ABC News by UC Irvine Medical Center. All infants were treated and none died after the bacteria was detected.

MRSA bacteria can occur naturally in nature and approximately 2 out of 100 people