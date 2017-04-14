10-year-old boy credited with saving grandmother in house fire

Rob Ruch(PLATTESVILLE, Wisc.) — Tony Ruch was woken up to the sounds of his grandmother yelling for help and the sight of flames inside his family’s Platteville, Wisconsin, home last week.

Tony, 10, followed his instinct to run in search of his dad, Rob Ruch. When he discovered that his dad was not home (he was staying with a friend), Tony said he realized he had to save himself and his grandmother.

“It jumped in mind, ‘OK, no one is here to help me. I have to take control,” Tony told ABC News. “I remember being scared and once I realized that …read more


