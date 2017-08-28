10-year-old deaf boy raises over $15K to buy hearing aids for those in need

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — After a 10-year-old deaf boy's beloved dog chewed up his hearing aids twice, his parents told him just how expensive it was to replace the devices.

The lesson in responsibility and gratitude inspired Braden Baker to raise money for those who can’t afford to so easily replace the hearing aids.

The Fort Worth, Texas boy was born with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and has worn hearing aids since he was three months old. Because they're not covered by insurance, his parents, Ashley and Christopher Baker, have to pay approximately $4,000 each time he needs new devices, his mother