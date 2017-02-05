10-Year-Old Girl Moved Birthday Party to Nursing Home So Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Miss It

Kimber Boshers(PULASKI, Tenn.) — When Ellie Boshers’ grandmother couldn’t make her 10th birthday party, her mother came up with an ingenious way to include her.

Boshers’ mother, Kimber, decided to move the December party from a local hotel in their hometown of Pulaski, Tennessee, to where her mother Rita Blankenship was recuperating in a nursing home.

“With her being a December baby … we’ve always made her birthday parties a big deal,” Kimber Bosher recalled. “And as the party got closer and closer, she just got really upset one day and started crying.

“Ellie said, ‘I just decided if Granny can’t come to …read more