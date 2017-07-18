101-year-old female runner sets world record

ABCNews.com(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Julia Hawkins, 101, knows a thing or two about going the distance, and with a nickname like “Hurricane,” you can be sure that speed and power are on her radar, too.

On Saturday, the Baton Rouge centenarian set a world record by completing the 100-meter dash in 40.12 seconds, the fastest time for her age group.

Hawkins’ life as an athlete began at age 81. Two decades later, she still has a fire in her belly that’s aimed at the finish line.

"I'm competitive and I've always been and I liked that I did win," Hawkins told ABC affiliate


