10th anniversary Record Store Day takes place Saturday; check out this year’s releases

Courtesy of Record Store DayRecord Store Day will celebrate its 10th anniversary this Saturday in independent record stores across the country, and around the world.

As with the previous nine events, the list of releases for this year’s Record Store Day is stuffed with exclusive offerings, mostly on vinyl from a variety of veteran acts, including Paul McCartney, The Doors, The Turtles, Fleetwood Mac and The Kinks.

Paul McCartney will be releasing a limited-edition cassette that day featuring demos of three songs he and Elvis Costello wrote and recorded together during the sessions for Paul’s 1989 studio album …read more