11-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest to Get Artificial Heart

WLS(CHICAGO) — An Illinois boy has become one of the youngest people to receive an artificial heart after recently getting the life-saving device implanted at age 11, doctors said.

Jaheim Whigham is the youngest person to be given a new kind of artificial heart originally designed for women, according to the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Jaheim underwent a heart transplant at age 7 after being diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect that affects blood flow through the heart, the hospital said.

During a routine check-up in October, doctors found that his transplanted heart was …read more