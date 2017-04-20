11-year-old cancer victim inspires ‘Mustard Challenge’ to raise money for pediatric cancer research

ajafoto/iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — An 11-year-old girl’s battle with cancer, and her wish to make sure no other child must fight the disease, has inspired a new, viral challenge involving mustard.

The “Mustard Challenge,” started by the No More Kids With Cancer charity, asks participants to eat a spoonful of mustard, share the moment on social media and challenge four friends to take the challenge within 24 hours or make a donation.

The challenge is the brainchild of the family of Naya Summy, who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2015 at age 11. Naya, who lived in the Philadelphia area, was diagnosed …read more


