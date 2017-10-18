11-year-old girl inspired by Flint water crisis creates cheap kit to test lead

(Courtesy Bharathi Rao) Gitanjali Rao, 11, works on her lead testing device at home in Lone Tree, Colo., in an undated handout photo.(LONE TREE, Colo.) — An 11-year-old girl inspired by the Flint, Mich., water crisis has been named “America’s Top Young Scientist” after she developed a device that can quickly detect lead levels in water.
“I had been following the Flint, Michigan, issue for about two years,” Gitanjali Rao told ABC News. “I was appalled by the number of people affected by lead contamination in water and I wanted to do something to change this.”

