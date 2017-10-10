11-year-old’s touching reaction to adoption news captured on school’s camera

Jackie Alexander(SALT LAKE CITY) — A Utah school’s camera captured the emotional moment when an 11-year-old student learned that she was going to be adopted by her foster family.

Tannah Butterfield leaped into the arms of her school’s office manager, Jackie Alexander, after hearing the news.

“All that excitement, joy and happiness that you see in Tannah went right through to me,” Alexander, 45, told ABC News on Tuesday. “We could not quit embracing. She just held me tight. It was pure joy at its finest.”

Alexander, an employee at American Heritage of South Jordan in Utah, said she’s known Tannah, a sixth-grade …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462