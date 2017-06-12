12-year-old who helped deliver own baby brother wants to be an obstetrician

Courtesy Zack and Dede Carraway (BRANDON, Miss.) — A 12-year-old girl who was captured in photos delivering her baby brother now has dreams of becoming an obstetrician.

Jacee Dellapenna helped her mother’s doctor to help bring baby Cayson into the world on June 6.

Mom Dede Carraway told ABC News she was “extremely” proud of her daughter’s actions.

“Every picture you see her face changing,” added Dede Carraway of Brandon, Mississippi. “Just looking at her, there was not a dry eye in the room. It was so emotional.”

Dede Carraway, a mom of three, said Jacee asked permission to be present in the delivery …read more