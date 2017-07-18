18-day-old baby girl dies after contracting meningitis linked to HSV-1, parents say

iStock/Thinkstock(DES MOINES, Iowa) — As they mourn the loss of their newborn daughter, a couple in Iowa are warning parents about whom they allow around their babies in those early days after birth, when infants’ immune systems are incredibly fragile.

“Just keep your babies isolated,” Nicole Sifrit of West Des Moines, Iowa, told ABC affiliate WQAD-TV recently. “Just don’t let anyone come and visit them. Make sure [visitors] constantly are washing their hands. Don’t let people kiss your baby. Make sure they ask before they pick up your baby.”

On July 1, Nicole Sifrit gave birth to a healthy baby …read more