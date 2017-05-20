2 teachers dismissed after student with ADHD receives award for ‘Most Likely to Not Pay Attention’

WSB-TV(ATLANTA) — Two Atlanta-area middle school teachers have been dismissed of their duties after an eighth-grader with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder received the “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention” award earlier this week at a school assembly.

Nicole Edwards’ 14-year-old daughter received the award as part of the Spirit Week activities at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, located about 25 miles east of Atlanta, reported ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Rockdale County Public Schools superintendent Richard Autry was subsequently notified about the award.

The teachers who handed out the award will not be back at Memorial Middle School, or returning to any Rockdale Public School,