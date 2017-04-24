2-year-old with heart defect accompanies teen to high school prom

ABC News(MILFORD, Va.) — A toddler danced the night away Friday after attending a teen’s high school prom.

Taylor Schafer, 17, a student at Caroline High School in Milford, Virginia, invited Finn Blumenthal, 2, to accompany her to the dance. Finn was born with a congenital heart defect, which causes life-threatening medical challenges.

When Finn was born, he survived 10 surgeries, including three procedures on his heart, mom Kelly Blumenthal of Fredericksburg, Virginia, told ABC News in February.

“When you’re presented with a medically challenged child that has an uncertain future, you feel kind of robbed, especially of certain life experiences and milestones …read more