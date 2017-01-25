2016 Classic Rock Awards Special, Featuring Jimmy Page, Joe Perry and More Stars, to Air Next Month on AXS TV

Michiko Yamamoto/AXS TVThe 2016 edition of the annual Classic Rock Awards took place this past November in Tokyo, and now music fans will be able to check out highlights from the star-studded event in a new AXS TV special premiering Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Among the many famous musicians who appeared and/or performed at the ceremony include Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry, Jeff Beck, Cheap Trick, ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

Noteworthy moments from the event included Beck receiving the Icon award …read more