2016 Kennedy Center Honors Special Saluting The Eagles, James Taylor and Others Airs Tonight

John P. Filo/CBS ©2016 CBS BroadcastingThe 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors special airs tonight on CBS, and the show features star-studded tributes to The Eagles, James Taylor and gospel/soul great Mavis Staples, as well to Al Pacino and classical pianist Martha Argerich.

The Eagles portion of the event features a spoken-word homage from Ringo Starr, who is guitarist Joe Walsh‘s brother-in-law, as well as performances by Bob Seger, modern rockers Kings of Leon, country star Vince Gill and Colombian rock singer Juanes, along with guest musicians Steve Vai and longtime Eagles touring guitarist Steuart Smith.

Among the performers on hand …read more