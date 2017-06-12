2017 edition of Gregg Allman’s Laid Back Festival to feature Jackson Browne, Peter Wolf & more

Courtesy of Live NationGregg Allman may have passed away last month, but the Laid Back Festival — the music and food celebration he co-founded in 2015 — will return for a third year this fall. So far, three dates have been confirmed for the 2017 edition of the fest, honoring the spirit of the late Allman Brothers Band frontman: September 21 in Holmdel, New Jersey; September 23 in Hartford, Connecticut; and September 24 in Wantagh, New York.

The lineup for all three events includes Jackson Browne, J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf, and founding Allman Brothers drummer