2017 Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration Begins Today at Graceland

Courtesy of Elvis Presley’s GracelandThe 2017 edition of the annual celebration held in conjunction with Elvis Presley‘s birthday is scheduled to get underway today, January 5, at the late rock ‘n’ roll icon’s Graceland mansion in Memphis. The 40th annual Elvis Birthday Celebration runs through Sunday, January 8, which would have been Presley’s 82nd birthday.

For the first time, the celebration’s main events will take place at The Guest House at Graceland, the new resort hotel that opened in October.

Among this year's activities is a Viva Las Vegas sing-along on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT


