2017 ESPYs: Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Award

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — Die-hard New Orleans Saints fan, Jarrius Robertson was honored Wednesday night at the 2017 ESPYs with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

The 15-year-old, who has inspired the world over the past three years with his story of determination and always upbeat attitude, follows in the footsteps of sports heroes like Stuart Scott, Craig Sager and Leah and Devon Still, who previously took home this honor.

Robertson has had to undergo two liver transplants and more than a dozen surgeries as he suffers from the chronic disease biliary atresia. But this hasn’t …read more