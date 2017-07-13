2017 ESPYs: Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Award

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — Die-hard New Orleans Saints fan, Jarrius Robertson was honored Wednesday night at the 2017 ESPYs with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

The 15-year-old, who has inspired the world over the past three years with his story of determination and always upbeat attitude, follows in the footsteps of sports heroes like Stuart Scott, Craig Sager and Leah and Devon Still, who previously took home this honor.

Robertson has had to undergo two liver transplants and more than a dozen surgeries as he suffers from the chronic disease biliary atresia. But this hasn’t …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462