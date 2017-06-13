2017 Farm Aid, featuring Neil Young, John Mellencamp and more, set for Pennsylvania in September

Courtesy of Farm AidThe 2017 Farm Aid festival will take place on September 16 at the KeyBank Pavilion in the Pittsburgh suburb of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. As usual, the event will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Dave Matthews, with Matthews being joined by his longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds.

This year’s lineup also features Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Insects vs Robots.

Those last two groups are led, respectively, by Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah. …read more