2017 “Grammy Salute” special, featuring Sly Stone tribute & Dionne Warwick performance, airing in October

Spencer Grant/Getty ImagesThe PBS special featuring highlights of the Grammy Salute to Music Legends event celebrating the Recording Academy’s 2017 Special Merit Award winners will premiere Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. as an episode of the network’s Great Performances series.

The show, which took place July 11 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, included star-studded musical tributes to Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Sly Stone and The Velvet Underground, among many others.

Among the evening’s many highlights was the tribute to Stone, which featured Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, lauded soul singer/songwriter Valerie Simpson …read more