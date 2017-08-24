2017 Lockn’ Festival begins today; four-day event to stream live online for free

Courtesy of Lockn’ FestivalThe 2017 Lockn’ Music Festival gets underway today, but if you can’t make it out to the four-day event at Infinity Downs Farm in Arrington, Virginia, you can still watch all the action via a free YouTube livestream that’s being hosted by Relix.com. The stream will be viewable starting at 7 p.m. ET, and then will begin at 10 a.m. ET on each of the next three days.

Among the many artists scheduled to perform at this year’s Lockn’ Festival are John Fogerty, Heart‘s Ann Wilson, founding Grateful Dead members Bob …read more