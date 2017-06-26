2017 Peach Music Festival to feature all-star tributes to Gregg Allman & Butch Trucks

Courtesy of The Peach Music FestivalIn the wake of the recent deaths of founding Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman and drummer Butch Trucks, organizers for the 2017 Peach Music Festival have announced that the event will include an all-star tribute to the two late musicians.

The special performance will feature former Allman Brothers members and well-known friends and fans of the group teaming up to jam on classic songs by the band. Participants in the memorial jam will be revealed in the coming weeks.

