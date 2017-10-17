2017 Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl releases include discs from McCartney, Queen, Aretha, Doors & More

Courtesy of Record Store DayThanksgiving is approaching and so is the 2017 edition of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, held this year on November 24. As usual, a wide variety of cool limited-edition vinyl discs will be available exclusively in independent record stores, including releases by Paul McCartney, Queen, Aretha Franklin, The Doors and Cat Stevens.

McCartney has two seven-inch singles being released, both featuring a rendition of his holiday classic “Wonderful Christmastime” backed by The Roots. One version is pressed on red vinyl and features Norah Jones performing the song “Peace” on the flip …read more