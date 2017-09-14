2017 Rocktober campaign to feature vinyl reissues from Alice Cooper, Chicago, ZZ Top & More

RhinoA new series of cool limited-edition vinyl reissues from various artists will be released on the first four Tuesdays in October as part of the Rhino label’s second annual Rocktober campaign. Among the well-known acts who are part of the campaign: Alice Cooper, Chicago, Faces, The Grateful Dead, T. Rex and ZZ Top.

The 2017 Rocktober campaign kicks off October 3, and will feature the reissue of three Alice Cooper albums, Love It to Death, Pretties for You and Special Forces, which will be available, respectively, on black-and-white-swirl, red and white vinyl.

Faces’ Ooh La La album also will …read more