2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Moody Blues, Dire Straits, Bon Jovi, Cars & Zombies

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 class have been revealed, and the list spans rock, rap, metal, jazz, R&B, prog and funk.

Of the 19 nominees, those appearing on the ballot for the first time include The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, Nina Simone, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Radiohead and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Also included are Bon Jovi, The Cars, The J. Geils Band, The Zombies, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, The MC5, LL Cool J, Link Wray and The Meters.

“It’s a …read more