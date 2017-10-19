20th anniversary reissue of John Fogerty’s “Blue Moon Swamp” album due out next month

BMGJohn Fogerty has announced official plans to reissue his 1997 solo album Blue Moon Swamp on November 17 in honor of the Grammy-winning collection’s 20th anniversary. The album will be available on CD, 180-gram vinyl and as a digital download, while a limited-edition blue-vinyl 180-gram LP will be sold exclusively by Barnes & Noble.

Released in May 1997, Blue Moon Swamp was the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman’s fifth solo album and the first one he’d put out since 1986’s Eye of the Zombie. The record peaked at #37 on the Billboard 200, and was certified gold for sales …read more


