25 years later, “I Will [Still] Always Love You”: New Whitney Houston “The Bodyguard” recordings coming

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Whitney Houston's smash movie The Bodyguard and its blockbuster soundtrack. In honor of the milestone, a new collection of Whitney recordings is on its way.

Whitney Houston — I Wish You Love: More from The Bodyguard arrives on November 17, 25 years to the day after the release of the original movie soundtrack, which has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. The new package is a collection of live and studio recordings, many of which are previously unreleased or unavailable.

Among the gems on the collection: live …read more