25th Anniversary edition of Elton John’s NYC charity event raises $4 million; Elton sets “Colbert” appearance

Jamie McCarthy Elton John’s annual New York charity event marked its 25th anniversary Tuesday night with a gala at Manhattan’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and the amount of money raised was divine as well.

The gala, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, honored Elton himself for his tireless efforts on behalf of his Elton John AIDS Foundation. President Bill Clinton spoke, and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performed, as did Heather Headley, a member of the original cast of Elton’s Broadway musical The Lion King.

A total of $4.3 million was raised, both via ticket …read more


