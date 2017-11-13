26-year Army veteran and former West Point football player documents ALS journey

(NEW YORK) — Chuck Schretzman is a 26-year Army veteran and former West Point football player. His wife Stacy too starred as a college athlete at Army and then at Bentley.

Since retiring from the army, life has taken an unexpected turn for the Schretzman’s, presenting them with a serious and unexpected challenge.

Set to take a job in the civilian sector, Chuck was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrphic lateral sclerosis), also known as “Lou Gerhig’s Disease,” in 2015 shortly after his retirement. The two are now documenting Chuck’s ALS journey in the new documentary series “Behind ALS,” sponsored by …read more