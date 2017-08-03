3 baby girls born in 3 days with 3 heart surgeries celebrate birthday milestone

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Three baby girls with Down syndrome and heart conditions born in three consecutive days celebrated their first birthdays together in a joyful photo shoot.

After all three underwent surgeries to repair their congenital heart defects at Boston Children’s Hospital. Now happy and healthy, their mothers decided to celebrate the milestone together in a cake smash photo session dubbed “Three of Hearts.”

“When we realized the connection between these three heart warriors, we knew that we had to celebrate in a big way,” photographer Nicole Starr told ABC News. “We let them be the stars of the show with just …read more