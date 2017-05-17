3-D printed ovaries help mice get pregnant, show promise for fertility treatments

Courtesy Northwestern University(NEW YORK) — In the era of regenerative medicine, which seeks to develop replacement tissues and organs in the lab for the millions of people in need, 3-D printing is a new frontier. The technology has already been harnessed to create everything from human skin to bone and heart tissue to cartilage for use during surgery and transplants.

Ovaries may be the next 3-D printed organ, holding promise for some of the estimated 6.1 million women who struggle with infertility in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Now a mouse study published in Nature Communications describes a first crucial step …read more


