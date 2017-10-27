3-month-old Labrador puppy revived after ingesting opioid during walk

Peter Thibault(ANDOVER, Mass.) — Zoey, a 3-month-old Labrador, fell ill last week after chewing on a cigarette box she found last week on the ground during her morning walk.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. last Friday, Peter Thibault, 48, her owner, said.

“She’s a puppy so you really don’t walk a puppy. They kind of go where they want to go. They sniff things out every couple of feet,” Thibault of Andover, Massachusetts, told ABC News.

“She went for it and she got it in her mouth; the box and the tinfoil wrapper the cigarettes come in,” which apparently contained the …read more