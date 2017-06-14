3 Tips To Help Reach Your Goals

First: Start – or re-start – things on a Monday. Studies show that we’re more likely to commit ourselves to change – and to stick with it – if we have a chance to start with a clean slate – like on the first day of the year. And every Monday is the start of a new week – which means, we have 52 chances a year to tackle a new goal. That’s why studies show that Monday is the most popular day for starting diets and stopping smoking.