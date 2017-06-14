3 Tips To Help Reach Your Goals

Here are a few tips to help you reach your goals.

  • First: Start – or re-start – things on a Monday. Studies show that we’re more likely to commit ourselves to change – and to stick with it – if we have a chance to start with a clean slate – like on the first day of the year. And every Monday is the start of a new week – which means, we have 52 chances a year to tackle a new goal. That’s why studies show that Monday is the most popular day for starting diets and stopping smoking.

  • Next: …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462