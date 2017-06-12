30th anniversary reissues of Def Leppard’s “Hysteria” album arriving in August

Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMeThirty years ago this August, Def Leppard unleashed the massively successful Hysteria. In celebration of the milestone, the band is reissuing a remastered version of the album on August 4 in multiple configurations — a five-CD/two-DVD super deluxe package, a three-CD set, a two-LP vinyl collection, and a single CD.

Hysteria topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks in 1988, and yielded an impressive six top-20 singles, including “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” and “Armageddon It,” which peaked at #1, #2 and #3, respectively, on the Hot 100 chart. The …read more


