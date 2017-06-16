35-pound cat looking for a loving, fur-ever home in DC

Humane Rescue Alliance(WASHINGTON) — Behold Symba, the 35-pound cat. He’s up for adoption, waiting for a fur-ever home in Washington, D.C.

The obese orange tabby was surrendered to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“We’ve had Symba for about a week,” the organization’s spokesperson, Matt Williams, told ABC News. “He was surrendered to us when his owner had to move into a retirement home. He could not bring the cat with him. We’ve put him on an exercise program and supervised diet. And he is up for adoption now.”

He added, "We're certainly going to make sure the adopter understands they need to continue this


