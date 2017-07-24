35-pound cat poses with adopted family in wedding photos

Kristi Odom(MOUNT RAINIER, Md.) — An adorably fat cat named Vito has joined his new owners in a special wedding-day photo shoot.

Vito, formerly known as Symba, was adopted in June by Kiah Berkeley and Peter Sorkin after the feline made national news for weighing 35 pounds.

“We wished that we could’ve included him in our wedding because everybody loves him and would’ve thought it was hilarious, but we got married two hours away,” Berkeley of Mount Rainier, Maryland, told ABC News. “We love the pictures. As soon as we get the raw images back from [the photographer], we are going to …read more