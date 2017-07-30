4-year-old asks police officer to check for monsters in new home

Megan Fahrenbruch(LONGMONT, Colo.) — When a Colorado girl moved into her new home, she knew she needed to call for backup when checking it for any possible monsters living there.

So after meeting Longmont police officer David Bonday at a community fundraiser earlier this month, 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch invited him over to her house.

“She was wearing a little police outfit,” Officer Bonday, who has been on the force for 13 years, told ABC News. “She kind of attached to me.”

After showing Fahrenbruch his police car and even meeting her parents, the little girl made her request.

"She was worried that there may