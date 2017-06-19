4-year-old girl’s passionate rendition of Disney’s ‘Moana’ song goes viral

Courtesy of Michelle Neshin(NEW YORK) — Meet 4-year-old Sophia, who absolutely stole the show at her pre-K graduation ceremony.

Her passionate rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana” is completely glorious, equipped with jazzy arms flying in the air and several pops of the hip, and has already racked up 11 million views on Facebook.

“She has a huge, huge personality,” Sophia’s mom, Michelle Neshin, told ABC News of her dynamic daughter. “She’s usually spunky and has a corky personality but that was something else even for her. And right before the graduation when it was just about …read more