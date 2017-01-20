4-Year-Old Takes First Steps Thanks to Stranger’s Good Deed

Courtesy Esmarlin Nunez(PLEASANTVILLE, N.J.) — One preschooler stood tall this month thanks to a stranger’s kind donation that helped him take his very first steps.

Luis Tamarez, 4, a student at North Main Street Elementary School in Pleasantville, New Jersey, took his steps this month using an Upsee mobility device and again Friday with his mom and stepdad watching.

“I have no words to describe what I felt,” Luis’ stepfather, Argenis Borbon, told ABC News Friday. “It’s phenomenal just by seeing my son’s face. It’s incredible. These people in the school, they’ve been so great to him.

“He doesn’t want to miss a …read more


