4-year-old with joint condition gets dream Target birthday party

Francis Dean/Getty Images(JANESVILLE, Wisc.) — Vinnie Natale, 4, of Janesville, Wisconsin, absolutely loves Target. The store holds a special meaning for him since he grew up associating it with happy memories as he overcame milestones in his battle with a joint condition.

He was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that causes joint contractures and makes it difficult for him to move his legs.

“They told us that based on what they could see in the ultrasound, they didn’t think he would walk or bend his legs and knees,” Vinnie’s mom, Stephanie Natale, told ABC News. “They can never say for sure, but …read more