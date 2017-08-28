4-year-old’s back to school picture shows the value of co-parenting

Haley Booth(OKLAHOMA CITY) — When an Oklahoma mother posted a photo online of herself with her daughter and her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, she didn’t expect it to go viral.

But that’s what happened when Haley Booth shared a photo of her walking her 4-year-old daughter Rachel to school with Dakota Pitman, the girlfriend of her ex, Caleb Quattrone.

Booth, 26, and 27-year-old Quattrone, who has been dating Pitman for four years now, were married for four years before divorcing in 2015.

In her lengthy Facebook post that’s now garnered more than 14,000 likes, Booth wrote in part: “Don’t tell me that peaceful co-parenting …read more