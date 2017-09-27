40th anniversary of Bob Marley & the Wailers’ “Exodus” to be celebrated with November tribute concert

Courtesy of Blackbird PresentsA special all-star tribute concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley & the Wailers‘ classic album Exodus will be held November 1 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The show, dubbed Exodus 40 Live, will feature performances by the late Marley’s sons Ziggy and Stephen, as well as by acclaimed producer Don Was, The Neville Brothers‘ Cyril Neville, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, R&B singer Aloe Blacc and others.

Tickets for the concert go on sale September 29, at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at the Orpheum Theatre box office and …read more