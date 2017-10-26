450-pound seal removed from Alaska airport runway on a sled

(Scott Babcock) A seal is seen at the airport runway in Utiqiagvik, Alaska, Oct. 23, 2017.(UTQIAGVIK, Alaska) — While it’s not uncommon for wildlife to wander onto airport runways every now and then, one animal in Utqiagvik, Alaska, surprised an airport worker who thought he’d seen everything.

Scott Babcock, a foreman at the Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport, said he saw a large bearded seal sprawled on the airfield on Monday.

“It was very strange to see the seal. I’ve seen a lot of things on runways, but never a seal,” Babcock told ABC News.

He said he expected the animal to perhaps …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462