5 children sickened by ‘cloud of chlorine gas’ at Florida pool

Peter Cade/Getty(TAMPA, Fla.) — Five children were transported to the hospital in Tampa after a malfunction at a local indoor swimming pool caused a concentrated “cloud of chlorine gas” to form, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue department.

The incident took place at around 7 p.m. on Monday, when authorities responded to a 911 call saying there was a chemical release at the Calypso Pool in Tampa.

“Five pediatric patients were transported from the scene to the hospital for evaluation after complaining of stomach discomfort and nausea after leaving the indoor pool area,” the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue department said in …read more