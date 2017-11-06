5-year-old who underwent 3 open heart surgeries gets dream wedding photo shoot

Sassy Mouth Photo / www.sassymouth.net(MERIDEN, Conn.) — One 5-year-old girl had one wish before her fourth open heart surgery — get married to her best friend.

Sophia Chiappalone’s mother, Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone, told ABC News she’d do anything to give another smile to her daughter, who was born with several heart defects.

Chiappalone, who has already undergone three open heart surgeries during her short lifetime, spent much of her early life in Hartford Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. She’s now being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, where she is scheduled to undergo her fourth open heart surgery in January.

“It became apparent that her …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462