5-year-old who underwent 3 open heart surgeries gets dream wedding photo shoot

One 5-year-old girl had one wish before her fourth open heart surgery — get married to her best friend.

Sophia Chiappalone’s mother, Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone, told ABC News she’d do anything to give another smile to her daughter, who was born with several heart defects.

Chiappalone, who has already undergone three open heart surgeries during her short lifetime, spent much of her early life in Hartford Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. She’s now being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, where she is scheduled to undergo her fourth open heart surgery in January.

“It became apparent that her …read more