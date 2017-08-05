50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school

Courtesy Brent Warfield(AUBURN, Ind.) — Eleven-year-old Phil Mick was nervous to start his first day of sixth grade.

According to his mom, Tammy Mick of Auburn, Indiana, Phil had confessed that he didn’t want to return to class after being bullied during his final year of elementary school.

“He was hiding it,” Tammy Mick told ABC News. “He came home with bumps and bruises. He said he wanted to end his life and I stepped up as parent and tried to get things taken care of.”

On Tuesday, Phil showed up for class with 50 bikers on motorcycles behind him.

