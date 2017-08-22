5,000 ecstasy tablets shaped like Trump’s face seized in Germany

iStock/Thinkstock(BERLIN) — This Trump trip was a bust. German authorities arrested a father and his teenage son for allegedly carrying bags full of the psychedelic party drug ecstasy that featured President Donald Trump’s likeness, police said in a statement.

Five thousand orange tablets with an estimated street value of about $46,000 were seized and tagged as evidence in the northern German city of Osnabruck, according to a police statement.

They were allegedly being brought into Germany from the Netherlands by a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the statement, the men were pulled over during a …read more