50th anniversary Monterey Pop Festival kicks off Friday

The 50th anniversary Monterey International Pop Festival gets underway tomorrow at the same site as the famous 1967 event — Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California. As previously reported, the three-day extravaganza's lineup includes three artists who played at the original fest: Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, Animals frontman Eric Burdon, and soul great Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the M.G.'s fame.

