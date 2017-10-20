6-week-old baby boy’s smile will brighten your day

Deanna Alfano(MIAMI) — Meet the baby boy whose smile has been viewed more than 1 million times on Facebook.

His name is Cruz Muse, born six weeks ago during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Miami, his mother, Lidia Muse, told ABC News.

“We didn’t lose power — thank God — because I’m in a new house so they built the electricity and everything underground,” she explained of giving birth. “I was so worried that I would have a newborn in the heat with no air.”

Lidia Muse, 35, said every morning she sings to her son, whom she and her boyfriend of …read more